Haryana formula for Maharashtra: BJP not keen on ties with smaller parties

MUMBAI: Unlike the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is not keen on tie-ups with smaller parties in Maharashtra assembly polls.

It has decided to go for the Haryana formula asking smaller parties to contest the state polls separately to divide the Opposition’s votes, BJP sources said.

“Alliance with smaller parties has not paid us dividends in Lok Sabha polls. We took the support of Raj Thackeray-led MNS. We made an alliance with Mahadeo Jankar-led Rashtriya Samaj Party and gave it Parbhani Lok Sabha seat. But the strategy did not help us. We failed to transfer each other’s votes while Maha Vikas Aghadi could transfer votes smoothly. As a result, MVA won 31 seats while BJP and allies won only 17 seats,” a BJP leader said.

“The BJP top leadership decided to use the Haryana formula where smaller allies were asked to contest separately so that they could divide Opposition’s votes,” another BJP leader said.