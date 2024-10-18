INDIA bloc may firm up Jharkhand seat deal today

RANCHI: The INDIA bloc is said to have reached a consensus over seat sharing for Jharkhand Assembly polls. Sources said the JMM will get the maximum 43 seats, while Congress get 29, RJD five and CPI (M-L) four.

A final decision will be taken on Friday following a meeting of alliance partners, scheduled to take place at the residence of CM Hemant Soren. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and CPI (M-L) national general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya will attend the meeting in Ranchi.

“A consensus has already been reached on seat sharing formula. An announcement is to be made after a meeting on Friday,” said a party leader.

Congress state in-charge Ghulam Ahmed Mir, senior observer Tariq Anwar and party leaders will also be present during the meeting. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also coming to Ranchi on Saturday. The JMM is expected to announce its candidates after the seat-sharing is finalised. The Congress, however, will wait for Gandhi’s approval before releasing the list of candidates.

JMM sources claimed that names of 16 candidates have already been finalised, which includes Hemant and Kapana Soren and Basant Soren.