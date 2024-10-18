India-Canada diplomatic row hits NIA terror probes

NEW DELHI: With the diplomatic row escalating between India and Canada, several cases being probed by the NIA, in which the agency has filed chargesheets, appear to have been complicated.

Sources said that despite repeated requests for information as well as access to several accused in the cases were sought from Canadian authorities, no positive response has yet been received.

Sources said that despite chargesheets having been filed in the cases involving Canadian citizens or those living in that country, denial of info and access to question them would lead to jeopardising probe. Getting support from the Canadian authorities has now diminished further with a fresh round of diplomatic row.