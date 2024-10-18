India-Canada diplomatic row hits NIA terror probes

NEW DELHI: With the diplomatic row escalating between India and Canada, several cases being probed by the NIA, in which the agency has filed chargesheets, appear to have been complicated.
Sources said that despite repeated requests for information as well as access to several accused in the cases were sought from Canadian authorities, no positive response has yet been received.
Sources said that despite chargesheets having been filed in the cases involving Canadian citizens or those living in that country, denial of info and access to question them would lead to jeopardising probe. Getting support from the Canadian authorities has now diminished further with a fresh round of diplomatic row.
Noting that there are cases beyond the attack on the Indian mission in Canada for which NIA has requested assistance, a source said, “The agency has been sending repeated requests through diplomatic channels. But the Canadian authorities are yet to give any positive response in any of the six cases that could help us solve them.”
The denial on the part of the authorities in Canada has been despite the fact that the NIA has shared details such as locations, identifying info, and the criminal involvement of accused based in that country.
The main case, which the NIA has been probing, involves the violent attack by a pro-Khalistani mob on the Indian high commission in Ottawa in 2023, the sources said, adding that the agency has identified individuals, who targeted the mission and raised anti-India slogans.
“Amarjot was named in the FIR registered on June 16 last year under various sections of IPC, Explosive Substances Act, and the UA (P) Act. Investigations revealed that Amarjot led the protesters, raised anti-India slogans, tied a Khalistani flag to the boundary wall of the mission, and hurled two grenades inside the building on March 23, 2023,” sources said.
The NIA in its investigations has found that Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala conspired to execute terror-related strikes from Canada and using that country as “safehouse”.
He orchestrated attacks across Punjab and Delhi and was involved in India, the NIA sources said. Harry Maur and Harry Rajpura, two arrested accused, were harboured by Rajeev Kumar, who planned attacks under Dala’s direction.
In a case linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, NIA found that conspiracies were hatched from Canada. The NIA probe indicated that Vikas Singh, an aide of Bishnoi, harboured terrorists, including those involved in the RPG attack on the Punjab Police Headquarters.
The probe against Sikh for Justice chief Gurupatwant Singh Pannun would bear the brunt of the diplomatic row.
