Man-eating leopard shot dead by authorities in Udaipur amid rising attacks

JAIPUR: In a joint operation on Friday morning, the forest department and police shot a leopard in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, following a series of deadly attacks in the area.

Over the past month, a leopard had killed 10 people, sparking fear among local residents. Just two days ago, two women were attacked by a leopard in the same area, with one losing her life.

In response to these incidents, authorities issued orders to shoot the suspected man-eating leopard. However, it is not yet confirmed whether the leopard killed on Friday is the same one responsible for the recent attacks.

Forest Department DFO Ajay Chittor commented, "We believe this may be the man-eating leopard, but nothing can be confirmed at this time. Further investigation is required."

Udaipur Range IG Rajesh Meena provided more details, explaining that the leopard attacked the police team during their search. "The leopard was shot dead after it attempted to leap at an officer. Four bullets were fired, with the first striking its neck," Meena stated.