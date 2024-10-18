Man-eating leopard shot dead by authorities in Udaipur amid rising attacks

JAIPUR: In a joint operation on Friday morning, the forest department and police shot a leopard in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, following a series of deadly attacks in the area.
Over the past month, a leopard had killed 10 people, sparking fear among local residents. Just two days ago, two women were attacked by a leopard in the same area, with one losing her life.
In response to these incidents, authorities issued orders to shoot the suspected man-eating leopard. However, it is not yet confirmed whether the leopard killed on Friday is the same one responsible for the recent attacks.
Forest Department DFO Ajay Chittor commented, "We believe this may be the man-eating leopard, but nothing can be confirmed at this time. Further investigation is required."
Udaipur Range IG Rajesh Meena provided more details, explaining that the leopard attacked the police team during their search. "The leopard was shot dead after it attempted to leap at an officer. Four bullets were fired, with the first striking its neck," Meena stated.
He also mentioned that reports of a leopard roaming the area had been coming in for two months.
"A woman was killed in a leopard attack just two days ago. We had been working to capture the animal by surrounding it, deploying both police and forest teams. Yesterday evening, the leopard was spotted again, but it disappeared into the bushes after we fired at it," said Meena.
At 7:30 a.m. on Friday, the teams resumed their search, and during the operation, the leopard made a move toward a policeman, prompting the fatal shots.
"We are still investigating whether this is the man-eating leopard responsible for the attacks," Meena added. Followed by the increasing attacks on humans a leopard was beaten to death by villagers after it attacked a 55-year-old man in Udaipur district of Rajasthan last week.