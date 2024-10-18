MVA’s Maha deal on 260 seats: Congress 115, Uddhav 85 & Sharad 75

MUMBAI: The Maha Vikas Aghadi on Thursday finalised the deal for 260 seats out of the 288 in Maharashtra assembly while differences among the opposition alliance partners on remaining constituencies will be resolved soon, sources said.

MVA allies reached an agreement that the Congress after its impressive performance in Lok Sabha polls will contest 110 to 115 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) 83 to 86 and NCP (SP) 72 to 75, leaders of the alliance said, adding that a deal will reached soon on contentious 20 to 25 seats.

“All the alliance partners are demanding these particular seats, therefore it is taking time to come to an agreement. We are working out a formula to the satisfaction of all while keeping winning chances in mind,” said a senior member of the MVA who was part of the seat-sharing meeting.