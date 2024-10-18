MVA’s Maha deal on 260 seats: Congress 115, Uddhav 85 & Sharad 75

MUMBAI: The Maha Vikas Aghadi on Thursday finalised the deal for 260 seats out of the 288 in Maharashtra assembly while differences among the opposition alliance partners on remaining constituencies will be resolved soon, sources said.
MVA allies reached an agreement that the Congress after its impressive performance in Lok Sabha polls will contest 110 to 115 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) 83 to 86 and NCP (SP) 72 to 75, leaders of the alliance said, adding that a deal will reached soon on contentious 20 to 25 seats.
“All the alliance partners are demanding these particular seats, therefore it is taking time to come to an agreement. We are working out a formula to the satisfaction of all while keeping winning chances in mind,” said a senior member of the MVA who was part of the seat-sharing meeting.
The meeting was attended by Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole, party leader Balasaheb Thorat, Opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar, NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil, former home minister Anil Deshmukh and former minister Jitendra Ahwad and Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Sanjay Raut and MP Anil Desai.
“Two to three seats will be given to Samajwadi Party, Left parties will get two to three seats and the Peasants and Workers Party will get two to three seats in assembly polls,” a senior Congress leader said, requesting anonymity.
“In Mumbai and Konkan belt, Uddhav Thackeray is insisting on more number of seats as it is the bastion of Shiv Sena (UBT). Congress will contest more seats in Vidarbha while Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) will contest more seats in western Maharashtra. Each party will try to win more seats to claim the CM post,” the leader said.
He added that the Congress parliamentary board held a meeting on Wednesday in Delhi where candidates for 60 seats were cleared.