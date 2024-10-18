NCPCR recommends dissolution of Uttarakhand Madrasa board

DEHRADUN: The National Child Rights Commission has advised dismantling the Uttarakhand Madrasa Board, citing contradictions between children's fundamental rights and minority community rights.

The National Child Rights Commission has taken strong cognizance of the exclusion of children attending madrasas from the formal education system, despite constitutional protections.

"Children attending only religious institutions are being left behind, denied their fundamental right to education under the RTE Act 2009," the commission noted.

This concern arises from the commission's inspection of state madrasa education centres, highlighting the contradiction between children's rights and minority community rights. Articles 29 and 30 of the Constitution safeguard minority rights, but the current system fails to provide these children with formal education.

According to sources, 749 non-Muslim children are enrolled in 30 madrasas across the state. National Child Rights Commission Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo noted several discrepancies during his inspection of Dehradun madrasas in May. Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson of the National Child Rights Commission, has recommended dissolving madrasa boards across all states.