Panel submits final draft on implementation of UCC in Uttarakhand to CM Dhami

DEHRADUN: The final draft of rules and regulations for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand was submitted to the state government here on Friday.

The nine-member government-appointed committee headed by former chief secretary Shatrughna Singh handed over the document to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the secretariat.

Submission of the draft on the UCC to the state government paves the way for its implementation in Uttarakhand.

The panel headed by Singh had finalised the draft on October 7 and sent it for printing.

The Uttarakhand government will now study the draft and bring it before the state cabinet. It will be brought into force after being cleared by the cabinet.

Once implemented, Uttarakhand will become the first state in Independent India to implement the law.

Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh on November 9, 2000.