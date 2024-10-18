Saab says can deliver 1st Gripen in 3 yrs

BENGALURU: Enthused by the Indian Air Force’s potential Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) deal, Swedish defence technology major Saab on Thursday said that if it is awarded the contract, it would deliver the first Gripen E/F fighter, with indigenous content, to India within the succeeding three years. It is also keen to explore manufacturing opportunities for the state-of-the-art fighter here, to serve local, as well as global markets, along with a complete transfer of technology.

Highlighting the company’s intent for complete technology transfer to India, Saab Campaign Director and Head of Gripen for India Programme (Business Area Aeronautics) Kent-Ake Molin said, “We foresee that we can set up full-scale production in India, which will include everything; not just airframe, but also systems and software. We’ve a plan to rapidly indigenise the platform. We have had favourable discussions with a host of private partners, who will support us in our indigenisation efforts.”