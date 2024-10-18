SC grants bail to MLA Abbas Ansari in money laundering case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court of India on Friday granted bail to MLA Abbas Ansari in connection with a money laundering case. Ansari, the son of the late gangster-politician and former MLA Mukhtar Ansari, had been in jail since November 2022. His father passed away in custody a few months ago.

A bench comprising Justices M.M. Sundresh and Pankaj Mithal granted relief to Abbas Ansari. The Supreme Court had previously issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 14 August, seeking its reply to Ansari's appeal challenging the Allahabad High Court's order, which had denied him bail.

The Allahabad High Court had rejected Ansari’s bail plea on 9 May, citing the material on record, including flow charts that clearly demonstrated the origin of the laundered funds and how they were funnelled into Ansari's accounts.