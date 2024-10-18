Shinde cites Haryana to predict thumping' majority for Mahayuti in Maharashtra polls

PUNE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed confidence that the ruling Mahayuti coalition will win the upcoming assembly elections with a thumping majority, citing the BJP's impressive performance in Haryana.

Shinde was speaking to reporters late on Thursday night at the Pune airport after returning from Chandigarh, where he attended the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and the NDA Chief Ministers' Council Meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shinde said "The chief ministers of the NDA-governed states focussed on development and welfare schemes. There was a general consensus that such meetings should be held twice a year", he said.

"The Haryana election results defied all survey predictions as people acknowledged the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi", said Shinde, calling Saini a down-to-earth leader.