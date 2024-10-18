Suburban train derails at Kalyan station; no one hurt, traffic on route affected

MUMBAI: A suburban train derailed on Friday at Kalyan station in Thane district, some 60 kilometres from here, while entering a platform, though there was no report of anyone getting injured, an official said.
The Titwala-CSMT train derailed on platform number 2 at around 9:00pm, leading to disruptions on the mainline, he said.
"There is no report of injury to anyone. The rear coach derailed when the train was at slow speed since it was about to halt at platform number 2," Central Railway chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila said.
As per a Central Railway bulletin, four long distance trains departing from CSMT have been diverted via Diwa-Panvel-Pune, instead of Kalyan-Kasara route, due to the derailment.
Nila said the derailed coach will be re-railed by midnight.
The services on the line will resume after the tracks are declared safe for operations by concerned authorities, he added.
In a message on X, CR's Mumbai division DRM Rajnish Goyal said, "Due to technical issue, mainline services are running behind schedule. Inconvenience is regretted."
He, however, in a subsequent message an hour later, informed about the derailment, which got flak from netizens who called out the earlier "misinformation".
Passengers also complained of delays of nearly and hour and severe crowding at stations enroute Kalyan is one of Central Railway's busiest junctions and is a major halt for suburban and long distance trains.
Incidentally, on Sunday, a train had derailed just outside the EMU Carshed at Western Railway's Mumbai Central station.
It led to cancellation of several suburban trains since the down slow line was infringed by the derailed coaches.