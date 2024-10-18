Tensions between India, Canada impact Sikh diaspora, warns NAPA

CHANDIGARH: The recent diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, particularly surrounding the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, have had profound implications for the Sikh diaspora, according to the North American Punjabi Association (NAPA).

The incident has intensified existing insecurities and divisions within the community, affecting how Sikh immigrant families navigate their identities, political beliefs, and social interactions, stated Satnam Singh Chahal, NAPA's Executive Director.

Earlier this week, India expelled six Canadian diplomats and withdrew its High Commissioner in Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, after dismissing Ottawa's allegations linking the envoy to a probe into Nijjar's killing. Nijjar was gunned down in Surrey, British Columbia, in June last year.

Chahal noted that the Najjar incident has exacerbated pre-existing divides within the Sikh diaspora. "Some community members view the Canadian government's stance as a legitimate defence of human rights, while others see it as an affront to India's sovereignty," he said.

This polarisation can create rifts in families and social circles, leading to heated discussions and estrangement.