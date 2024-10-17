India criticises Canada for inaction against Bishnoi gang, rejects allegations in Nijjar case

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday criticised Canada for failing to act on India's requests for the arrest of members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that despite multiple requests, Canada did not address New Delhi's "core concerns" regarding the gang's activities, hinting at political motives behind the inaction.

"We had shared some requests with the Canadian side for the arrest of those from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. They haven’t taken any action on our core concerns. There is a political motive also behind this," Jaiswal said.

He further highlighted that 26 extradition requests have been pending with Canada over the past decade, along with several provisional arrest requests concerning certain criminals.

"We had shared security-related information with the Canadian government regarding gang members, including those of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and requested their arrest. So far, no action has been taken by the Canadian side on our request. We find it really strange that now the RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) is blaming the Indian side for crimes committed by these people in Canada," Jaiswal added.

The MEA also dismissed recent allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding the involvement of Indian government agents in the 2023 killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Trudeau, who appeared as a witness at the Foreign Interference Commission in Ottawa on Wednesday, admitted that Canada lacked “hard evidentiary proof” and relied solely on intelligence in making the accusations. He claimed there were "clear indications" that India had violated Canadian sovereignty.