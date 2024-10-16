What are the Five Eyes members saying on Canada’s allegations against India?

NEW DELHI: The UK on Wednesday said that it supported an investigation into the allegations made by the Canadian government over the killing of Khalistani supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

"The Government of India’s cooperation with Canada’s legal process is the right next step. We are in contact with our Canadian partners about the serious developments outlines in the independent investigations in Canada. The UK has full confidence in Canada’s judicial system. Respect for sovereignty and the rule of law is essential," said a statement issued by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Other members of the Five Eyes comprising the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand have also spoken on the issue.

Earlier, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller urged India to cooperate in the investigation.

"The Government of India should cooperate in Canada’s investigation. We have been having conversations with India at the senior level for the past several months. They have told us that they are taking the allegations seriously and said that the activities do not represent government policy," said Miller.