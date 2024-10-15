India-Canada ties hit rock bottom: New Delhi rejects fresh allegations as Ottawa considers imposing sanctions

NEW DELHI: The India-Canada diplomatic row over the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar escalated further on Tuesday with Ottawa hinting at possible sanctions against India in view of certain findings in the case and New Delhi vehemently trashing the charges.

The Canadian authorities also attempted to link the Bishnoi gang with Indian government agents in carrying out covert operations including violent criminal activities in Canada and claimed to have clear evidence to back the charges.

As the ties between the two countries hit rock bottom, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly did not rule out imposing sanctions against India saying "everything is on the table".

In a related development, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to his British counterpart Keir Starmer and discussed "developments" related to what the Ottawa described as "targeted campaign against Canadian citizens by agents linked to the government of India".

On its part, India strongly rejected attempts by Canadian authorities to link Indian agents with criminal gangs in Canada with official sources even saying that Ottawa's assertion that it shared evidence with New Delhi in the Nijjar case was simply not true.

The sources also rejected Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations that India was engaging in activities including carrying out covert operations targeting Canadian nationals in his country.

At a press conference, Trudeau, pointing fingers at India on the Nijjar case, said Canada will never tolerate the involvement of a foreign government in threatening and killing Canadian citizens on Canadian soil.

On Monday, India expelled six Canadian diplomats and announced withdrawing its high commissioner from Canada after dismissing Ottawa's allegations linking the envoy to a probe into the killing of Sikh extremist Nijjar.

Joly, replying to a question at Trudeau's media briefing, did not rule out further action against India.

"So today was a really important step. When you look at what is available in our toolbox, expelling diplomats is one of the highest and toughest measures a country can take under the Vienna convention... Everything is on the table," she said.