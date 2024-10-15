Trudeau accuses India of using diplomats, organised crimes to attack Canadians, calls it 'monumental mistake'

Trudeau also sid that," From the beginning, as of last summer, we've worked closely with our Five Eyes partners, particularly with the United States, where they have gone through a similar pattern of behaviour from India in regards to an attempted extrajudicial killing," Trudeau told reporters at a news conference in Ottawa.

We will continue to work with our allies as we stand up together for the rule of law, he said.

The US State Department has so far not made any statements on the diplomatic crisis between its two close allies and partners.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement, said that India reserves the right to take further steps in response to the Trudeau government's support for extremism, violence and separatism against India.

"In 2018, his visit to India, which was aimed at currying favour with a vote bank, rebounded to his discomfort. His cabinet has included individuals who have openly associated with an extremist and separatist agenda regarding India. His interference in Indian internal politics in December 2020 showed how far he was willing to go in this regard," the MEA said.

During the press conference on Monday, Trudeau said that the situation is extremely undesirable.

"Not only do we not want Canadians to be subjected to violence in their communities, in their homes, but we also do not want to have these tensions in relations with India," he said.

"That is why last week, we approached the Government of India through our security agencies, diplomats and police agencies, to look for a way to resolve this deep difference. to protect Canadians. but not to come and destroy the good relations or the relations between India and Canada," Trudeau said.