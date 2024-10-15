Trudeau says information shared with Five Eyes allies about Canadian citizen's killing

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada has shared with its Five Eyes partners, the United Stated in particular, all information they have related to the allegations of the involvement of Indian officials in the killing of a Canadian national last year.

The hurriedly convened press conference by Trudeau came after India on Monday expelled six Canadian diplomats and announced withdrawing its high commissioner and other "targeted" officials from Canada after strongly dismissing Ottawa's allegations linking the envoy to a probe into the killing of Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in a major downturn in already frosty ties between the two nations.

From the beginning, as of last summer, we've worked closely with our Five Eyes partners, particularly with the United States, where they have gone through a similar pattern of behaviour from India in regards to an attempted extrajudicial killing, Trudeau told reporters at a news conference in Ottawa.