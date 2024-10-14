'Extremely sensitive and delicate issue': Congress asks PM for explanation on worsening India-Canada ties

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday said it expects Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the Leader of Opposition in both Houses of Parliament and the leaders of other parties into confidence on the "extremely sensitive and delicate issue" of worsening India-Canada relations.

The opposition party's remarks came as India announced expelling six Canadian diplomats, hours after recalling the Indian high commissioner and some other officials from Canada.

The Canadian diplomats have been asked to leave India by or before 11:59 pm on October 19.

India's decision came shortly after Canadian Charge d'Affaires Stewart Wheelers was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and was told bluntly that the baseless "targeting" of High Commissioner Sanjay Verma and other diplomats and linking them to an investigation into the killing of Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was "completely unacceptable".

In a post on X, Congress general secretary (In-charge, Communications) Jairam Ramesh said, "The Indian National Congress certainly hopes and expects that Prime Minister @narendramodi will take the Leader of Opposition in both Houses of Parliament, and the leaders of other political parties into confidence immediately on the extremely sensitive and delicate issue of worsening India-Canada relations."