UGC approves guidelines for leadership development program for higher education institutions

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved guidelines for institutional leadership development programme for Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) with the aim to encourage institutions to develop tailored leadership programmes that meet local and national challenges, focusing on skill development, strategic visioning, and adaptive leadership.

Speaking with this paper, UGC Chairman Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar said, “In a rapidly evolving higher education landscape, nurturing and promoting leadership within HEIs is essential for navigating the complexities of running HEIs.”

These guidelines, he said, offer a comprehensive framework to develop the next generation of academic leaders.

The guidelines emphasise the importance of both personal and institutional development to foster effective leadership, he added.

In line with India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the guidelines highlight the need to prepare faculty for leadership roles to adapt to new educational structures, such as multidisciplinary approaches, autonomy, and introducing an academic bank of credits.

Believing that leadership must balance administrative responsibilities with encouraging innovation, inclusivity, and industry collaboration, the guidelines encourage institutions to develop tailored leadership programs that meet local and national challenges, focusing on skill development, strategic visioning, and adaptive leadership, he added.

HEI leaders are seen as key in driving learning outcomes based on education, research excellence, managing and raising financial resources, and cultivating an inclusive, forward-thinking academic culture.

"This will serve as a guiding compass for institutions aspiring to empower their faculty members to adeptly assume leadership responsibilities. This comprehensive manual draws from a wealth of collective knowledge, research, and pragmatic insights shared by experienced academic leaders,” the guideline, which was approved in the Commission meeting on October 3, said.