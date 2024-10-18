Uttarakhand UCC: Final draft of rules submitted to govt, rollout expected on Nov 9

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand is poised to become the first state in independent India to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), marking a significant milestone in the country's legal landscape.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is expected to announce the enactment of the UCC on November 9, Uttarakhand's Foundation Day. Uttarakhand's journey to implement the UCC has reached a significant milestone as a drafting committee, led by retired IAS officer Shatrughan Singh, submitted the final draft of the rules to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday.
This development brings the state closer to enforcing a common set of personal laws governing marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption for all citizens, regardless of their religion or caste.
Speaking to TNIE, Chairman of the UCC Rules and Implementation Committee, Shatrughan Singh, emphasised the significance of the Uniform Civil Code, stating, "The UCC aims to establish a common set of personal laws governing matters such as marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance, and maintenance for all citizens, regardless of their religion, gender, caste, or sex".
This development follows the passage of the Uniform Civil Code of Uttarakhand Act, 2024, drafted by a government-appointed panel led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai. The Act applies to all residents of Uttarakhand, except the tribal community, and proposes common rules on marriage, divorce, inheritance of property, and live-in relationships.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the state's significant progress towards implementing the UCC, stating, "After the formation of the new government in 2022, we decided to constitute an expert committee in our first cabinet meeting to implement the UCC in the state".
"The committee, led by retired Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, submitted its report on February 2, 2024, paving the way for the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Bill 2024 to pass in the state assembly on February 7," said Chairman Shatrughan Singh. He added, "Following the President's assent on March 11, the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Act, 2024, was formally enacted on March 12."
Mandatory registration of marriage and divorce for all couples since March 26, 2010
Registration facilities at Gram Panchayat, Municipal, and Corporation levels
Fine of up to ₹25,000 for non-registration; ineligible for government benefits
Minimum marriage age: 21 for men, 18 for women
Women can seek divorce on same grounds as men
Abolition of practices like 'Halala' and 'Iddat'.
No conditions on women remarrying
Prohibition on second marriage during spouse's lifetime
Mother gets custody of children up to 5 years in divorce or domestic disputes
Equal property rights for sons and daughters
No distinction between legitimate and illegitimate children
Children born through assisted reproductive technology or adoption considered biological offspring
Unborn child's property rights protected
Individuals can bequeath property to anyone
Mandatory web portal registration for live-in relationships and registration required for renting homes, hostels, or PGs
Children born in live-in relationships have equal rights as biological children
Registration required for separation in live-in relationships; non-compliance is punishable with 6 months imprisonment or Rs 25,000 fine.