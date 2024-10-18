Uttarakhand UCC: Final draft of rules submitted to govt, rollout expected on Nov 9

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand is poised to become the first state in independent India to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), marking a significant milestone in the country's legal landscape.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is expected to announce the enactment of the UCC on November 9, Uttarakhand's Foundation Day. Uttarakhand's journey to implement the UCC has reached a significant milestone as a drafting committee, led by retired IAS officer Shatrughan Singh, submitted the final draft of the rules to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday.

This development brings the state closer to enforcing a common set of personal laws governing marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption for all citizens, regardless of their religion or caste.

Speaking to TNIE, Chairman of the UCC Rules and Implementation Committee, Shatrughan Singh, emphasised the significance of the Uniform Civil Code, stating, "The UCC aims to establish a common set of personal laws governing matters such as marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance, and maintenance for all citizens, regardless of their religion, gender, caste, or sex".