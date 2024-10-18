Women living of their own free will: SC dismisses case against Isha Foundation

The Supreme Court on Friday closed the proceedings in a Habeas Corpus petition filed by a father alleging that two of his daughters had been 'brainwashed' to reside at Jaggi Vasudev’s Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra ruled that since both women are adults, the petition's objective had been met after they expressed their desire to continue residing at the Yoga Centre.

The Court noted that eight years ago, the women's mother had filed a Habeas Corpus petition, and now their father has approached the Court with a similar request.

The petitioner alleged his daughters – the elder one holding a PG degree from a foreign university and the younger a software engineer – were brainwashed after they went for yoga classes and have been detained in the centre.

The Bench recalled that it had previously spoken directly to the women during the last hearing.

"We had spoken to both the ladies and recorded. Both of them said that they are living there of free will and we need to close the habeas corpus plea," CJI Chandrachud said.