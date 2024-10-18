Women march to CBI office for RG Kar justice

KOLKATA: Even as a fast-unto-death by agitating junior doctors in West Bengal entered the 13th day on Thursday, hundreds of women marched to the CBI office in the state capital, seeking speedy justice in the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder incident.

Six fasting junior doctors so far had to be hospitalised following severe deterioration of their health parameters, sources said.At present, eight medics are on indefinite fast at the protest site in Esplanade, located in the heart of Kolkata.

The protesting doctors have been demanding justice for the deceased woman medic of the RG Kar Hospital, and immediate removal of state Health Secretary NS Nigam.