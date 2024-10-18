Women march to CBI office for RG Kar justice

KOLKATA: Even as a fast-unto-death by agitating junior doctors in West Bengal entered the 13th day on Thursday, hundreds of women marched to the CBI office in the state capital, seeking speedy justice in the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder incident.
Six fasting junior doctors so far had to be hospitalised following severe deterioration of their health parameters, sources said.At present, eight medics are on indefinite fast at the protest site in Esplanade, located in the heart of Kolkata.
The protesting doctors have been demanding justice for the deceased woman medic of the RG Kar Hospital, and immediate removal of state Health Secretary NS Nigam.
The women, under the banner of the little known ‘Jago Nari’ organisation, walked to the CBI office at Salt Lake in North 24 Parganas in the northern fringes of the city.
“We think that the probe agency is not doing its job properly; it is basically parroting what the Kolkata Police had earlier said. The CBI should make serious efforts in resolving this case at the earliest so that the main culprits can be punished,” said a protester.
The activists shouted slogans against the CBI for “delaying” the investigation, and the state government for “failing” to provide a safe and secure atmosphere to women at workplaces.The police put up barricades near the CGO complex, which houses the CBI office, to stop the protesters from entering the area.
Meanwhile, the family members of a girl in Krishnanagar whose body was found in a semi-clad condition with her face burnt wants a CBI probe into the incident.
The family members said they were not satisfied with the investigation of the state police and wanted a CBI probe.
Senior police officers said the post mortem report revealed that the girl was charred to death. On Wednesday the body of a Class XII student, missing for a day in Nadia’s Krishnanagar, was found with her face burnt near a Durga Puja pandal.
Police in Krishnanagar, have arrested the boyfriend of the victim, with whom she had reportedly gone for an evening snack on Tuesday before she went missing. The police have also arrested the boyfriend’s parents after interrogation.
The suspected sexual assault and murder of the Class XII student happened on the day chief minister Mamata Banerjee participated in a Durga Puja carnival at Calcutta’s Red Road, while those seeking justice for the RG Kar victim were holding a protest meet.
The body was found at a spot that is a stone’s throw from the office of Nadia’s superintendent of police. The residents who spotted the body alerted the cops.
“The face was in such a condition that none of the residents could recognise her. We suspect she was killed elsewhere and the body was dumped near the Puja pandal,” said a police officer.
The victim’s family alleged that the youth had raped and killed her.