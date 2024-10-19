Chhattisgarh mulls to conduct simultaneous polls of urban bodies, panchayats

It is asserted that holding simultaneous polls will carry the benefit of a reduction in the conducting elections, ease the burden on state administrative machinery and focus more on governance as repeated election mode obstructs policy implementation.

“We have received the report from the committee and soon the government will arrive at a decision on it”, said Arun Sao, deputy chief minister. The ruling BJP is keen on simultaneous elections based on the ‘one nations-one election’ theme, but a consensus is yet to arrive among the political parties in Chhattisgarh.

The Congress objected to conducting the urban bodies and panchayat polls simultaneously as “impractical” alleging that the BJP is supporting the plan to gain political advantage out of it.

Speculations were rife that the election schedule for urban bodies and panchayats is likely to be declared in November. The last elections to the municipal bodies were held in November 2019 and the Panchayats in January-February 2020.