Class 11 boy dies after being beaten up by classmates in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

PATNA: A class 11 boy succumbed to his injuries after he was violently beaten up by his classmates in a clash that broke out inside the classroom of his school in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

Muzaffarpur Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vidya Sagar said that the deceased, Saurabh Kumar, was a student of Turki government high school, situated under Kurhani block of the district.

He said that Saurabh and his friends had clashed with another group led by Om Prakash and Prahlad. A video of the clash has gone viral on social media. Saurabh was hit with a bamboo stick on his head. He was rushed to a hospital where he breathed his last on Saturday, the SP added.

He said that counter FIRs had been lodged by family members of students from both sides soon after the clash and, following the death "the charge of murder would be added to the case lodged against those who attacked Saurabh.”

The SP said that the actual age of students was being ascertained from the school records. He said police were investigating the case from all angles and were also verifying the authenticity of reports that the clash happened because of a love affair.

An investigating officer said that the teachers and other staff of the school would also be questioned as the clash broke out inside the classroom.

“How can this happen in a school? Nobody tried to stop the rival groups,” he added.

The officer said that those found to be involved in thrashing the deceased would not be spared.

“We are collecting evidence to substantiate the charges against the accused,” he said, adding that the incident has sent shock waves among guardians.