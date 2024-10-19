Dalit man assaulted for drinking water from handpump near temple in UP, 7 booked

BHADOHI: A Dalit man was allegedly beaten by seven people for drinking water from a handpump near a temple, police said on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Abhishek Gautam (24), police said.

The incident occurred on July 26.

As per the police complaint, the assailants used casteist slurs and physically assaulted Gautam, pressing his neck with their feet "until his tongue protruded".

They also threatened to harm him and his family if he reported the incident to the police, Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan said.

Gautam, a BA student and kabaddi player, had been targeted by the group for frequenting the public ground near the temple.