Jr docs’ ultimatum to Didi: ‘Fulfil our demands in 4 days or face cease-work’

“The Chief Minister herself has not come to visit the junior doctors who are on a hunger strike for the 14th day,” said a junior doctor.

“We are fasting for 14 consecutive days, but the chief minister did not bother to come to our hunger strike site. This is unfortunate. Why is the chief minister adamant and not listening to demands of the junior doctors?” a senior doctor asked.

The junior doctors said they want the chief minister to visit the dharna site at Dharmatala and speak to them personally. “The chief secretary and health secretary did not portray the right picture to the chief minister. She was being misled. So we want her to visit the dharna mancha and speak those on hunger strike,” a junior doctor said.