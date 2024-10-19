NC emerged stronger despite many attempts to erase it in past 10 years: J&K CM Omar Abdullah

JAMMU: In a veiled attack on BJP, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said a lot of attempts were made to erase the National Conference (NC) in the past 10 years but the party only emerged stronger due to its dedicated cadre base.

National Conference won 42 out of the 90 seats in Jammu and Kashmir to emerge as the single-largest party in the Assembly elections held recently after a decade, the first after the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two Union Territories following the revocation of special status under Article 370 in August 2019.

"Attempts were made not just to weaken but completely erase the party over the past eight to 10 years. Which schemes have not been used against us? Our colleagues were threatened or lured but most of them stood with the party and thwarted the conspiracies," Abdullah said while addressing party workers at the NC headquarters here.