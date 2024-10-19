Raut, Patole fight in Maha MVA slugfest over 26 seats

MUMBAI: Differences among opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance partners, particularly between Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), surfaced on Friday over “disputed” seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut was upset over what he called the “adamant conduct” of state Congress chief Nana Patole for not conceding seats to alliance partners. Raut reportedly told Congress leaders that if Patole continued to participate in seat-sharing talks, then he would stay away.

Sources said that in the seat sharing meeting, Raut asked for seats where the party has neither candidates nor a presence. “Congress has a presence and candidates as well. So why should it throw away the seats for the sake of it? By conceding seats to Shiv Sena (UBT) means losing seats. That party should understand the seriousness of this election,” said a senior Congress leader.