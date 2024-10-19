Saini makes dialysis free in Haryana

CHANDIGARH: In his first cabinet meeting as the chief minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini on Friday announced that free dialysis services will be provided to chronic kidney patients in all government hospitals across the state.

The move fulfills the first election promise made by the ruling BJP. He also warned the criminals to either mend their ways or leave the state.

Addressing a press conference after presiding over the first meeting of his cabinet, CM Saini said, “The first file that I signed after assuming charge was pertaining to kidney patients. We have kept our promise made during the elections. The cost of dialysis is between `20,000 and `25,000 per month. Now, the Haryana government will bear the expenses,” he added.

Saini said his cabinet has decided to implement the Supreme Court’s ruling, which established that states are constitutionally empowered to make sub-classifications within the Scheduled Castes for granting reservation. “In the first meeting, our cabinet has decided to implement the decision from today itself,” he announced.