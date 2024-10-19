Seat-sharing talks with NCP (SP) settled due to 'desire to resolve issues': Sena (UBT) jabs at Congress

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said the seat-sharing talks between his party and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) have concluded as these two parties are driven by a desire and mindset to resolve issues.

His remark is apparently targeted at the third Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partner Congress again, a day after he expressed disappointment over the delay in the seat-sharing talks in the alliance and accused the Maharashtra Congress leaders of being incapable of making decisions.

Talking to reporters, Raut said the current national politics is being driven by regional parties and his party's stand is that they must get space in their respective states.