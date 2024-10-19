Small biz at higher risk of climate change: Study

The study found that poorer neighbourhoods in cities and rural areas in India are more exposed to heat and floods. It says the Relative Wealth Index (RWI) — prediction of the relative standard of living within countries — data shows that places with lower RWI in urban and rural areas experience higher temperature and flood.

The research paper ‘Household and Firm Exposure to Heat and Floods in South Asia’ examines the differential exposure of poorer households to heat and floods in South Asia.

It points out that non-agricultural firms in India, which are smaller and informal, are more exposed to floods and heat than larger firms. Also, the employees are lesser at warmer places than relatively cooler places.

On an average, places with an average temperature of 33°C have 0.25 fewer employees, about 12.5% smaller, than a place with an average temperature of 31°C.