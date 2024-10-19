Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar appointed as new NCW chief

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Saturday appointed Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar as the new chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW). She succeeds Rekha Sharma, whose term as NCW chief concluded on August 6.

"NCW is pleased to share that in pursuance of Section 3, NCW Act, 1990, the Central Government has nominated Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar as the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women," the commission announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Rahatkar, who has demonstrated leadership skills across various political and social responsibilities, will be the ninth chairperson of the NCW, an apex national organisation that protects and promotes women’s interests in the country.

Soon after her name was announced, Rahatkar posted on X, saying that “She will discharge this extremely important responsibility with utmost commitment."