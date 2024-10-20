Amid Mamata's appeal to withdraw stir, junior doctor's indefinite hunger strike enters 16th day

The CM stressed that the doctors should withdraw their strike and meet her at the state secretariat Nabanna on Monday to further discuss their demands.

"I have removed the Commissioner of Police (CP), the Director of Medical Education (DME), and the Director of Health Services (DHS), but I cannot remove everyone in the department," Banerjee explained.

She questioned, "Is it logical for you to decide which officer should be removed?" "Some of your demands need policy decisions. We will cooperate to the fullest extent possible, but it is not acceptable that you will dictate to the government what should be done," she asserted.

She appealed to their sense of responsibility, emphasising the impact the strike was having on healthcare services in the state.

"People are dependent on you for treatment. Where will the poor people go? They are treated free in government hospitals. Please forget my position and treat me as your 'Didi'. These are your just demands, but you should serve the people," she urged.

The agitating doctors, joined by colleagues across the state, have threatened to escalate their protest by organising a strike of all medical professionals in West Bengal on Tuesday if their demands were not met, with a mega rally planned for Sunday to further press their demands.

One protesting doctor remarked, "It seems the chief minister is not informed properly. Apart from a few of us who are on fast, the remaining junior doctors are working. We will not withdraw the fast till all our demands are met. " Meanwhile, junior doctors called for organising a 'Chitkar Samabesh' at 4 pm on Sunday in Esplanade.

The junior doctors initiated a 'cease-work' on August 9 following the alleged rape and murder of their colleague at RG Kar Hospital, and the hunger strike began on October 5 after nearly 50 days of 'cease-work' in two phases.