Around 200 people fall ill due to food poisoning after consuming snacks in Assam

GOLAGHAT: Around 200 people have fallen ill due to food poisoning after consuming snacks during an obituary function of a deceased in Assam's Golaghat district, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night during a gathering at the memorial ceremony of the mother of Pradip Gogoi at Pasghoria village of Uriamghat in the Sarupathar area.

According to an official, the guests were served with traditional 'jalpan' (snacks with puffed rice and cream) during the function.

"The people then complained of stomach ache, headache, vomiting and loose motion.

A total of 53 people were immediately admitted at the Community Health Centre in Sarupathar town and Public Health Centre in Uriamghat," the official said.

Out of them, two were sent to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment, he added.