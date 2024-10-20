Bangladeshi national arrested at Bihar's Gaya Airport while attempting to flee to Thailand

PATNA: A Bangladeshi national, identified as Babu Joe Barua alias Rajiv Dutta, was arrested at Gaya Airport in Bihar while attempting to flee to Thailand, police reported on Sunday.

Acting on a specific tip-off, a police team detained Barua at the Gaya airport when he was about to board a flight to Thailand.

He was staying in India as a Buddhist monk and living in a monastery in Gaya for the last 10 years.

Gaya senior superintendent of police Ashish Bharti said that the security personnel at the airport were alerted after information about a Buddhist monk trying to board a flight for Thailand was received. He was living in Indian territory without a valid passport and visa, investigating officials said.

“The documents recovered from the arrested Bangladeshi citizen have been found to be fake. Subsequently, a case was registered at Magadh Medical police station in Gaya. A lookout notice was issued against him earlier,” the investigating officer, requesting anonymity, said.