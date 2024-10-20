Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk continues fast, police detain supporters wanting to join in

NEW DELHI: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk along with his supporters continued their fast for the 15th day on Sunday.

Several others who wanted to join the group for a 'maun vrat' (vow of silence) were not allowed to assemble and were detained by the Delhi Police.

Heavy barricading was done around Delhi's Ladakh Bhawan where the activist is sitting on an indefinite fast.

Wangchuk, in a post on X, said it is a "maun vrat' and not a protest.

"Please understand. It's a moun vrat not a protest call," Wangchuk said in his post.

"It's sad to see that our call for a silent fast or Moun Vrat this Sunday has been presented as a Protest Call by some elements. Please understand we are calling for a peaceful upvaas in support of our own future," he said.