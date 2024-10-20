Dehradun police grants half-day leave to women personnel over 'Karwa Chauth'

DEHRADUN: In a heartwarming gesture, Dehradun Police have granted a half day leave to female police personnel for the first time on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, acknowledging the emotional significance of this festival.

Karwa Chauth, a sacred Hindu festival, is celebrated on Sunday with married women observing a rigorous day-long fast, for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. The festival, predominantly observed in North India, holds deep cultural and spiritual significance.

"Women police officers and staff demonstrate utmost dedication and diligence in discharging their duties, while also balancing their family responsibilities, even in the most challenging situations," said Ajay Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Dehradun.