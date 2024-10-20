Doctor, six workers shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Ganderbal

SRINAGAR: A doctor and six labourers were killed when terrorists struck a tunnel-construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Sunday, officials said.

The terrorists launched the attack when the laborers and staff working on the tunnel project at Gund in Ganderbal had returned to their camp late in the evening.

Eyewitnesses said that the terrorists opened fire indiscriminately, targeting a group that included both local and non-local workers.

Two labourers were killed instantly, while four others and a doctor later succumbed to their injuries. Additionally, five people are currently undergoing treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Dr Shahnawaz, Faheem Nazir, Kaleem, Mohammad Hanif, Shashi Abrol, Anil Shukla and Gurmeet Singh.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the attackers, they said.

Top security officials, including Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, V K Birdi, have reached the spot to assess the situation.