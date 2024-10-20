Doctor, six workers shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Ganderbal

SRINAGAR: A doctor and six labourers were killed when terrorists struck a tunnel-construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Sunday, officials said.
The terrorists launched the attack when the laborers and staff working on the tunnel project at Gund in Ganderbal had returned to their camp late in the evening.
Eyewitnesses said that the terrorists opened fire indiscriminately, targeting a group that included both local and non-local workers.
Two labourers were killed instantly, while four others and a doctor later succumbed to their injuries. Additionally, five people are currently undergoing treatment.
The deceased have been identified as Dr Shahnawaz, Faheem Nazir, Kaleem, Mohammad Hanif, Shashi Abrol, Anil Shukla and Gurmeet Singh.
Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the attackers, they said.
Top security officials, including Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, V K Birdi, have reached the spot to assess the situation.
In a post on X, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the incident that took place in the Gagangir area of the Sonamarg region.
The National Conference (NC) leader also said the casualty figure in the incident could go up.
"The casualty figure from the Gagangir attack is not final as there are a number of injured labourers, both local and non-local.
Praying that the injured make a full recovery as the more seriously injured are being referred to SKIMS, Srinagar," he said.
On Friday, the bullet-riddled body of a labourer from Bihar was found in Shopian district, officials said.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha strongly condemned the heinous terror attack on civilians.
"I assure the people that those behind this despicable act will not go unpunished. We have given full freedom to J&K Police, Army and security forces," Sinha said in a post on X.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari in a post on X, said that the "innocent labourers" were engaged in a vital infrastructure project in Gagangir, Sonamarg.
"I strongly condemn the horrific terror attack on innocent labourers in Gagangir, Sonamarg, Jammu & Kashmir, who were engaged in a vital infrastructure project," Gadkari said.
"I offer my humble tribute to the martyred labourers and extend my deepest condolences to their families during this difficult time. My thoughts and prayers are with the injured for a swift and full recovery," he added.
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra expressed grave concern over the attack.
He said such incidents will vitiate the atmosphere and urged the government to take immediate measures to prevent such brutal attacks on innocent labourers.
