Education Minister Pradhan to explore deeper educational ties with Singapore

SINGAPORE: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced plans to explore enhanced cooperation and mutual interests in the education sector during his meetings with Singaporean ministers in the coming days.

Pradhan is visiting Singapore as part of a seven-day tour of Singapore and Australia from 20th to the 26th October. The visit aims to foster collaboration and synergy in education, particularly in areas of mutual interest.

“I am here to explore more possibilities of mutual interest in the area of education, such as PhD programmes, and futuristic areas like Artificial Intelligence and biotechnology,” Pradhan told PTI after addressing some 500 members of the Indian diaspora at a luncheon.

Singapore presents a natural synergy with the Indian market, and “we will engage with the city-state in a big way in the future,” the minister added.

During his two-day stay in Singapore, Pradhan is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.