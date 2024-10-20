Education Minister Pradhan to explore deeper educational ties with Singapore

SINGAPORE: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced plans to explore enhanced cooperation and mutual interests in the education sector during his meetings with Singaporean ministers in the coming days.
Pradhan is visiting Singapore as part of a seven-day tour of Singapore and Australia from 20th to the 26th October. The visit aims to foster collaboration and synergy in education, particularly in areas of mutual interest.
“I am here to explore more possibilities of mutual interest in the area of education, such as PhD programmes, and futuristic areas like Artificial Intelligence and biotechnology,” Pradhan told PTI after addressing some 500 members of the Indian diaspora at a luncheon.
Singapore presents a natural synergy with the Indian market, and “we will engage with the city-state in a big way in the future,” the minister added.
During his two-day stay in Singapore, Pradhan is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.
In addition to meetings with government leaders, he will visit the prestigious National University of Singapore and a local secondary school to discuss the integration of AI-focused syllabi.
The minister will also meet with academics, prominent IIT and IIM alumni, and other representatives to engage in discussions about the education ecosystem in both countries.
Addressing the Indian diaspora, Pradhan said, “India is going to lead the global economy in the next two decades because it is a knowledge society."
He emphasised that global finance, business, and economy will revolve around knowledge, with India being a natural focal point.
Highlighting India’s advancements, Pradhan said the country is set to become a major producer of hydrogen as an alternative energy source. “India will be a substantial exporter of hydrogen to the global energy markets,” he noted.
Pradhan also pointed to India’s leadership in the digital economy, citing its advanced digital payment systems as an example.
He concluded by assuring the global investment community that India has a stable and decisive government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with policy certainties that instil confidence among investors.