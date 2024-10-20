Inspired by Eiffel Tower, world’s tallest bamboo tower built in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: One might find a similarity in the pattern of construction or some corresponding appearance between the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Bamboo Tower in Chhattisgarh as the latter is inspired by the former.

However, unlike the world’s most popular landmark Eiffel Tower which was meant to proclaim France’s modern industrial capability, the world’s tallest bamboo tower built at a height of 140 feet tall in Bemetara district, about 70 km from Raipur, shows beyond doubt the immense significance giant woody grass carries besides its robustness and weighs much less.

Bamboo are not just a plant but remain an important part of our environment, economy and culture too.

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the tallest bamboo tower built at a cost of Rs 11 lakh in Kathiya village. The load of the entire bamboo structure is 7400 kilogram.

The bamboo tower besides being a riveting tourist attraction also exemplifies the implicit usage, it has been constructed by a startup organisation Bhavya Shristi owned by Ganesh Verma, who is known for his expertise in bamboo technology.

“The weight of the tower is relatively light and it has a minimum projected lifespan of 25 years. It has enough potential to be used as a watch tower, telecom tower, transmission tower and radio tower. Bhavya Shristi as bamboo industry has been routinely engaged in conceiving innovative designs, concepts and products and we have been supporting them”, said Gadkari and further added that if the Chhattisgarh government frames any new policy on the use of bamboo and promotes it then the move will not just enable the state to produce items for export but also change the life of the local tribal community.