Jharkhand Assembly polls: AJSU releases first list of eight candidates; Sudesh Mahto to contest from Silli

RANCHI: The All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) Party on Sunday released a list of eight candidates for the assembly polls, amid reports of dissatisfaction with the seat-sharing deal with BJP.

As per the seat-sharing arrangement, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) Party will contest 10 seats, JD(U) 2 and LJP (Ram Vilas) one while the saffron party will field candidates in the remaining 68 seats.

Party chief Sudesh Mahto will contest from his traditional constituency of Silli, while senior leader Lambodar Mahto is set to run from the Gomia Assembly seat.

Sunita Chaudhary, wife of Giridih MP Chandraprakash Chaudhary, will contest from Ramgarh, and Neeru Shanti Bhagat, spouse of former MLA Kamal Kishore Bhagat, will stand from Lohardaga.

Sitting MLA Ram Chandra Sahis has been fielded from Jugsalai, with Nirmal Mahto contesting from Mandu. Additionally, Harelal Mahto will run from Ichagarh, and Ajhar Islam will contest from Pakur.

(With inputs from PTI)