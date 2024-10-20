NDA and INDIA bloc ramp up preparations for Bihar by-elections

PATNA: Both the NDA and INDIA bloc have put their efforts in top gear for by-elections to four assembly seats in Bihar.

On Sunday, the INDIA bloc announced its candidates for all four seats. Ajit Singh, son of state RJD president Jagdanand Singh, will represent the party in Ramgarh, while Vishwanath Kumar Singh, son of RJD MP Surendra Yadav, is the nominee for Belaganj.

Similarly, RJD gave a ticket to Roshan Manjhi, a former member of the Zila Parishad in Gaya from Imamganj.

Meanwhile, the CPI (ML) has nominated Raju Yadav for Tarari. Raju previously ran for the Ara Lok Sabha seat in 2019 but was unsuccessful. In the last parliamentary election, however, CPI (ML) candidate Sudama Prasad defeated two-term BJP MP and former Union Minister R.K. Singh.

By-elections to Ramgarh, Bela, Imamganj and Tarari constituencies were necessitated after sitting MLAs Sudhakar Singh, Surendra Yadav, former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and Sudama Prasad were elected to Lok Sabha in the last election.