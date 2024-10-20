PM Modi inaugurates new airport in MP's Rewa

BHOPAL: The Vindhya region of Madhya Pradesh is ready to spread its wings, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Rewa Airport via virtual mode on Sunday.

Among the three new airports in the country, which were virtually inaugurated by PM Modi under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) from his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Sunday, the Rewa Airport is the sixth commercial airport in Madhya Pradesh.

Joining the launch of the airport in Rewa was MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav, who also announced that for the next month, passengers between Rewa and Bhopal, will fly at Rs 999 fare only under the PM Shri dedicated flight scheme.

“While Rewa will get a series of domestic passenger flights in the coming weeks and months, the new airport will also have cargo flights in the future. As per the plan for the Rewa Airport, big planes will also take off and land here in the coming times,” Dr Yadav said.

Addressing the event, local MLA and state’s deputy CM Rajendra Shukla said, “The new airport will give new wings to the aspirations of the entire Vindhya region, which houses the thermal power hub Singrauli, cement production hub of Satna, Rewa and Maihar, besides three tiger reserves-national parks and the Mukundpur Tiger Safari.”