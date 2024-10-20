PM Modi inaugurates new airport in MP's Rewa

BHOPAL: The Vindhya region of Madhya Pradesh is ready to spread its wings, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Rewa Airport via virtual mode on Sunday.
Among the three new airports in the country, which were virtually inaugurated by PM Modi under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) from his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Sunday, the Rewa Airport is the sixth commercial airport in Madhya Pradesh.
Joining the launch of the airport in Rewa was MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav, who also announced that for the next month, passengers between Rewa and Bhopal, will fly at Rs 999 fare only under the PM Shri dedicated flight scheme.
“While Rewa will get a series of domestic passenger flights in the coming weeks and months, the new airport will also have cargo flights in the future. As per the plan for the Rewa Airport, big planes will also take off and land here in the coming times,” Dr Yadav said.
Addressing the event, local MLA and state’s deputy CM Rajendra Shukla said, “The new airport will give new wings to the aspirations of the entire Vindhya region, which houses the thermal power hub Singrauli, cement production hub of Satna, Rewa and Maihar, besides three tiger reserves-national parks and the Mukundpur Tiger Safari.”
“Scheduled flights will begin from this new airport on November 5. These flights, which will halt in the night at Rewa, will connect Rewa with Bhopal. The same flights will fly to Lucknow and Khajuraho also. I’ve been told that in the next bidding process, likely in two months, there is a possibility of 72-seater flights connecting Rewa with Delhi, Indore and Hyderabad. People in this region claim that after five years Rewa Airport will be the second busiest airport of MP after Indore,” Shukla added.
The inauguration of the Rewa Airport, which is around 12 km from Rewa city, happened three days before Rewa hosts Vindhya region’s first regional industry conclave on October 23.
For a long time, the absence of a full-fledged airport in Rewa has been a major concern of all in the Vindhya region, including industrialists, investors, tourists (particularly religious tourism) and students, who’ve hitherto flown from airports in adjoining UP – Prayagraj and Varanasi.
With the new airport in Rewa launched now, religious tourism to Hindu religion’s prominent pilgrim town Chitrakoot in the adjoining Satna district and the Goddess Sharada Temple in the Maihar district, too will grow exponentially.