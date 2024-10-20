Punjab police thwart three target killings with arrest of Bambiha-Kaushal gang operatives

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police have thwarted three possible target killings with the arrest of five key operatives of the Bambiha-Kaushal gang. Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, announced the arrests, which were made by the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Jaspreet Singh alias Jassa of Boparai Kalan village in Jalandhar, Harshdeep Singh of Garage Mehdood village in Hoshiarpur, Shekhar of Muradpur village in Tarn Taran, Gagandeep Singh alias Ginni Bajwa of New Model House in Jalandhar, and Amit Sahota of Bambian Wal village in Jalandhar.
The police recovered nine weapons from their possession, including eight pistols and one revolver, along with 15 live cartridges.
Yadav stated, "The arrested accused were involved in multiple serious offences, including extortion, murder, and arms trafficking across several districts of the state. Several cases have already been registered against these accused persons.”
He added that further investigations are underway to uncover their broader network and establish both backward and forward linkages to dismantle the gang completely.
Commissioner of Police of Jalandhar, Swapan Sharma, shared details of the operation, stating that following reliable inputs about the Bambiha-Kaushal gang planning a major criminal activity in the state, police teams laid a naka at BSF Chowk.
They arrested three individuals, including Jaspreet Jassa, Harshdeep, and Shekhar, after recovering six weapons from their possession.
Sharma further reported that two more operatives of the gang, identified as Gagandeep Ginni and Amit Sahota, were arrested from a naka near Bhargo Camp, with three weapons recovered from them. "Further investigations are ongoing, and more arrests are expected,” he added.
In this regard, two separate cases have been registered, including FIR No. 253 under section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station New Baradari in Jalandhar and FIR No. 100 under section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station Bhargo Camp in Jalandhar.