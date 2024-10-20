Six workers, doctor shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Ganderbal

SRINAGAR: One Doctor from Kashmir and six labourers were killed in a terror attack on a camp housing workers on the Srinagar-Leh national highway.

Five employees were also injured in the attack.

The terrorists launched the attack when the laborers and staff working on a tunnel project at Gund in Ganderbal were returning to their camp late in the evening.

Eyewitnesses said that the terrorists opened fire indiscriminately, targeting a group that included both local and non-local workers.

Two persons were killed instantly, while four others and a doctor later succumbed to their injuries. Five people are currently undergoing treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Dr Shahnawaz, Faheem Nazir, Kaleem, Mohammad Hanif, Shashi Abrol, Anil Shukla and Gurmeet Singh.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the attackers, they said.

Top security officials, including Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, V K Birdi, have reached the spot to assess the situation.