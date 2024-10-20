TMC announces candidates for six assembly seats in West Bengal by-elections

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday announced its candidates for the upcoming by-elections in six assembly constituencies in West Bengal. The party has fielded Sangita Roy for the Sitai (SC) seat, Jay Prakash Toppo for Madarihat (ST), Falguni Singhababu for Taldangra, Sujoy Hazra for Medinipur, Sk. Rabiul Islam for Haroa, and Senat Dey for Naihati.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the TMC had secured five of these seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won one. The Sitai seat became vacant after TMC MLA Jagadish Chandra Basunia was elected as a Member of Parliament from Coochbehar, defeating former Union Minister Nisith Pramanik in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

The bypolls for the six assembly seats will be held on 13 November, with the results to be declared on 23 November. The constituencies involved are Sitai (SC), Madarihat (ST), Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, and Taldangra.