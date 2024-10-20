Traders in Uttarakhand's Chamoli demand 'eviction' of Muslim families from town by Dec 31

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand's hilly regions are experiencing rising communal tensions as fringe Hindu groups have increasingly begun targetting the local Muslim community.
In a recent incident, a traders' body in Chamoli's Khansar town passed a resolution ordering 15 Muslim families to vacate the town by December 31. The groups have also demanded verification of all "outsiders" in the region, sparking concerns about communal harmony.
This decision has left even long-time Muslim residents feeling shocked and distraught. "We are deeply disturbed by this sudden decision by the traders association. We have lived here for decades, and our families have been an integral part of this community. Why should we be forced to leave?" said a local Muslim resident who wished to remain anonymous.
Virendra Singh, president of the Maithaan Sewa Samiti, claimed to TNIE that the decision aims to prevent criminal incidents involving Hindu women and minority community members. He said the proposal was passed unanimously during a meeting of the traders' association, following a Jagrookta (awareness) rally in the Maithaan market.
Singh added that during the meeting it was decided to ban all vendors from entering village areas in Khansar Valley. Vendors caught trading will face a Rs 10,000 fine and legal action.
Maithaan, in Khansar town, is a crucial part of Gairsain with 21-gram sabhas and a population of around 40,000 people. Maithaan Trade Association President Baldev Singh Negi told TNIE, "We won't let the atmosphere in Devbhumi deteriorate under any circumstances, and suspicious individuals will not be allowed to do business in this region."
A recent video of the traders' rally that went viral on social media shows that participants in the march, mostly local businessmen, have been seen raising provocative slogans.
Meanwhile, critics have labelled this move a blatant act of discrimination against the Muslim community.
A local activist requesting anonymity said, "This decision is unacceptable and goes against the principles of equality and justice. We will fight against this proposal and ensure that the rights of all citizens are protected."
Another local resident said, "This is not just about 15 families; it's about the very fabric of our society. We must stand together against such divisive actions."
The affected families, who have been residing in the town for decades, are now facing an uncertain future.
Chamoli Senior Superintendent of Police Sarvesh Panwar told TNIE, "We held talks with trade association members and local representatives on Saturday. From the meeting, we have come to the conclusion that verification and surveillance of outsiders doing business in the area are crucial. The investigation is currently underway."
Gairsain SHO Jaipal Singh Negi told TNIE, "Police are investigating this matter with the help of the local intelligence unit. No case has been registered in this regard so far."