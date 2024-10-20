Traders in Uttarakhand's Chamoli demand 'eviction' of Muslim families from town by Dec 31

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand's hilly regions are experiencing rising communal tensions as fringe Hindu groups have increasingly begun targetting the local Muslim community.

In a recent incident, a traders' body in Chamoli's Khansar town passed a resolution ordering 15 Muslim families to vacate the town by December 31. The groups have also demanded verification of all "outsiders" in the region, sparking concerns about communal harmony.

This decision has left even long-time Muslim residents feeling shocked and distraught. "We are deeply disturbed by this sudden decision by the traders association. We have lived here for decades, and our families have been an integral part of this community. Why should we be forced to leave?" said a local Muslim resident who wished to remain anonymous.

Virendra Singh, president of the Maithaan Sewa Samiti, claimed to TNIE that the decision aims to prevent criminal incidents involving Hindu women and minority community members. He said the proposal was passed unanimously during a meeting of the traders' association, following a Jagrookta (awareness) rally in the Maithaan market.

Singh added that during the meeting it was decided to ban all vendors from entering village areas in Khansar Valley. Vendors caught trading will face a Rs 10,000 fine and legal action.

Maithaan, in Khansar town, is a crucial part of Gairsain with 21-gram sabhas and a population of around 40,000 people. Maithaan Trade Association President Baldev Singh Negi told TNIE, "We won't let the atmosphere in Devbhumi deteriorate under any circumstances, and suspicious individuals will not be allowed to do business in this region."