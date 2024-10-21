90 and counting as 25 more Indian flights get hoax bomb threats

NEW DELHI: Hoax bomb threats continued to disrupt the aviation sector for the seventh consecutive day on Sunday, grounding planes and unnerving passengers.

As many as 25 flights across major carriers—IndiGo, Vistara, Air India and Akasa Air—were forced into emergency security measures after receiving hoax threats. Since October 14, over 90 Indian flights have been affected by similar bomb scares.

Though these threats turned out to be fake, the fallout is real: delayed flights, disrupted schedules, and mounting anxiety among passengers and airlines.

“We received security threats on six of our flights,” a Vistara spokesperson said, listing major international routes — Delhi to Frankfurt, Singapore to Mumbai, Bali to Delhi, Singapore to Delhi, Singapore to Pune, and Mumbai to Singapore.