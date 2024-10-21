Assam: Inquiry commission on Gorukhuti eviction drive submits report

GUWAHATI: The one-man inquiry commission of the Assam government set up to probe the eviction drive that killed two Bengali-speaking Muslims, including a 12-year-old boy at Gorukhuti in Darrang district three years ago submitted its report to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.

According to an official statement, the commission headed by retired retired high court judge BD Agarwal submitted the report that comprises 319 pages and "16 key recommendations".

"During the course of the inquiry, the Commission received 55 memorandums and 44 witnesses were cross-examined," it said.

Upon conclusion of the inquiry, Justice Agarwal has formally submitted the inquiry report to Sarma, it added.

The statement, however, did not share the contents or the recommendations of the report.