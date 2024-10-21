BJP faces internal strife after announcing candidates for Rajasthan by-elections

JAIPUR: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing internal unrest following the announcement of candidates for six out of seven assembly seats in the upcoming Rajasthan by-elections.
The decision has led to widespread discontent among party members, with rebel voices emerging from various constituencies.
The most significant protests have been reported from Ramgarh, Jhunjhunu, Dausa, and Deoli-Uniyara assembly seats. The BJP high command is actively working to manage the situation and preserve the party’s image amidst the internal rebellion.
The strongest backlash has been against Sukhwant Singh, the candidate from Ramgarh, prompting several party officials to resign. Meanwhile, former MLA Gyandev Ahuja, uncle of Jai Ahuja, declared his loyalty to the BJP but refused to support Singh’s candidacy.
In Jhunjhunu, Nishit Chaudhary Bablu, who contested in the last assembly election against current BJP candidate Rajendra Bhambhoo, has announced his intention to run as an independent candidate, planning to file his nomination on October 23.
In Deoli-Uniyara, protests against candidate Rajendra Gurjar took an unusual turn when a youth climbed a water tank, demanding that the ticket be given to Vijay Bainsala. The youth, remained on the tank until nightfall, amplifying the unrest.
Further discontent has arisen in Salumber, where the ticket was awarded to Shanta Meena, wife of the late MLA Amritlal Meena. Narendra Meena, a strong contender within the party, expressed deep dissatisfaction, breaking down in tears during a meeting.
However, after a discussion with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Narendra Meena ultimately agreed to step aside.
This internal strife poses a fresh challenge for Chief Minister Sharma, who is already contending with opposition from various factions within the party. The way he manages this latest wave of rebellion could have a significant impact on the party’s future in the state.
Rajasthan has a history of dissent within the BJP ranks. Prominent figures like former minister Rajpal Singh Shekhawat and ex-MLA Narpat Singh Rajvi voiced similar opposition during past assembly elections. The party also faced resistance from Rahul Kaswan during the Lok Sabha elections.
In an attempt to ease some of the tension, the BJP leadership has granted a ticket to Jagmohan Meena, the brother of vocal critic Kirori Lal Meena. This move is seen as a strategic effort to pacify one of the party's prominent dissenters.