BJP faces internal strife after announcing candidates for Rajasthan by-elections

JAIPUR: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing internal unrest following the announcement of candidates for six out of seven assembly seats in the upcoming Rajasthan by-elections.

The decision has led to widespread discontent among party members, with rebel voices emerging from various constituencies.

The most significant protests have been reported from Ramgarh, Jhunjhunu, Dausa, and Deoli-Uniyara assembly seats. The BJP high command is actively working to manage the situation and preserve the party’s image amidst the internal rebellion.

The strongest backlash has been against Sukhwant Singh, the candidate from Ramgarh, prompting several party officials to resign. Meanwhile, former MLA Gyandev Ahuja, uncle of Jai Ahuja, declared his loyalty to the BJP but refused to support Singh’s candidacy.

In Jhunjhunu, Nishit Chaudhary Bablu, who contested in the last assembly election against current BJP candidate Rajendra Bhambhoo, has announced his intention to run as an independent candidate, planning to file his nomination on October 23.